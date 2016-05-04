FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Refiner HollyFrontier's quarterly profit plunges 91 pct
May 4, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Refiner HollyFrontier's quarterly profit plunges 91 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a 91 percent fall in quarterly profit hurt by a steep fall in refining margins and lower refinery utilization rate.

The net profit attributable to the company’s shareholders fell to $21.3 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $226.9 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Sales and other revenue fell 33 percent to $2.02 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
