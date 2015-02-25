FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Refiner HollyFrontier swings to loss on $244 mln inventory charge
February 25, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Refiner HollyFrontier swings to loss on $244 mln inventory charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp swung to a quarterly loss, hurt by a $244 million charge related to the value of its inventory.

Net loss attributable to HollyFrontier shareholders was $222.2 million, or $1.13 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

That compared with a net income of $62.9 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. HollyFrontier also reported a profit in the third quarter.

Sales and other revenue fell 11 percent to $4.28 billion in the latest fourth quarter. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

