CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-HollyFrontier profit beats, says to buy back $1 bln in stock

(Corrects paragraph 8 to show that adjusted profit of $1.14 per share, not net profit of $1.16, is comparable with analysts’ estimate)

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp’s quarterly profit comfortably beat Wall Street estimates as lower crude costs boosted margins, and the company said it would buy back $1 billion in stock.

The company, formed through a merger of Holly Corp and Frontier Oil Corp in 2011, has returned $2.9 billion in cash to shareholders since the deal.

The buyback announced on Wednesday will replace the company’s existing stock repurchase program, which had $462 million remaining.

“The second quarter is off to a very good start with new record crude rates being reached at several of our plants,” Chief Executive Mike Jennings said.

He added that the company expects high refinery utilization rates for the rest of the year.

Refiners are benefiting as raw material costs drop, thanks to a steep decline in global oil prices. U.S. crude prices dropped 10 percent in the first quarter ended Mar. 31.

Dallas-based HollyFrontier’s gross margins rose 13 percent to $16.69 per produced barrel in the March quarter, while operating costs fell 42 percent to $2.62 billion.

Net income attributable to shareholders doubled to $226.9 million, or $1.16 per share. According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S calculations, adjusted profit of $1.14 per share beat analysts’ average estimate of 78 cents.

Sales and other revenue fell 37 percent to $3.01 billion, but beat the average estimate of $2.50 billion.

Up to Tuesday’s close, HollyFrontier’s shares have lost more than a fifth of their value over the past 12 months.