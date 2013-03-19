FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HollyFrontier CEO says RIN market shouldn't be 'casino'
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

HollyFrontier CEO says RIN market shouldn't be 'casino'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN ANTONIO, March 19 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and others looking to bet on prices of ethanol credits shouldn’t use that market as a “casino,” the chief executive of HollyFrontier Corp told refining executives on Tuesday.

Mike Jennings said brokers and hedge funds “are participating in this market, using it as a casino,” and that “defies both the logic and the intent of the renewable fuel standard.”

He also told executives at the annual meeting of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers in San Antonio that the mechanics of the program are causing higher gasoline prices at the pump.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.