BRIEF-Hollysys Automation Technologies reports Q1 revenue of $113.2 mln

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd : * Reports unaudited financial results for fiscal year 2014 first quarter ended

on September 30, 2013 * Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35 * Q1 revenue rose 28.6 percent to $113.2 million * Sees FY 2014 revenue $460 million to $490 million * Says confident to achieve previously announced 2014 guidance * Says backlog as of September 30 was $515.9 million, representing an increase

of 5.6% compared to $488.7 million as of June 30 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage