FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Holmen Q4 adjusted operating profit matches expectations
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 5, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Holmen Q4 adjusted operating profit matches expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Swedish forest industry firm Holmen reported on Friday a fourth-quarter core operating profit roughly matching expectations.

Operating profit before items affecting comparability fell to 376 million Swedish crowns from the year-earlier 472 million, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 398 million.

Including production losses and costs for a maintenance shutdown of the Iggesund mill, a charge for a fire at the Hallsta mill, an electricity supply related provision and an impairment loss related to low profitability in the production of standard newsprint, Holmen reported a 555 million crown loss.

Holmen, which sells most of its paperboard, paper and sawn timber in Europe, proposed a dividend of 10.50 crowns per share, against a forecast 11 crowns. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.