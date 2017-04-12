April 12 Medical device maker Hologic Inc
has been hit with a lawsuit alleging its product for
treating heavy menstrual bleeding infringes patented technology
developed by start-up Minerva Surgical Inc, court papers show.
Minerva filed a complaint in federal court in San Francisco
on Tuesday saying it may seek an injunction blocking U.S. sales
of Hologic's NovaSure Advanced system which began in February.
The product was launched in Europe, Canada and Australia in
2016.
Minerva's rival device won pre-market approval from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration in July 2015, but has yet to be
launched.
Hologic spokeswoman Jane Mazur said the company does not
comment on pending litigation.
Hologic, based in Marlborough, Massachusetts, bills NovaSure
Advanced as a next generation version of its device introduced
in 2001. NovaSure generated about 8 percent of Hologic's $2.83
billion in revenue in fiscal 2016.
Minerva, based in Redwood City, California, said its rival
system has a post-treatment success rate of 91.8 percent
compared with 77.7 percent for NovaSure Advanced.
Minerva has raised about $114 million from investors since
its inception in 2008, and announced a $16.7 million funding
round in December. Its backers include the venture capital firms
New Enterprise Associates and Versant Ventures.