FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hologic profit beats estimates as 3D mammography system sales rise
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 3, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 4 years ago

Hologic profit beats estimates as 3D mammography system sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Hologic Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of its 3D digital mammography systems.

Hologic shares rose 4 percent in extended trading.

The company posted a net loss of $5.4 million, or 2 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 28, compared with a net income of $3.1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Hologic earned 34 cents per share, ahead of analysts’ average estimate of 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $612.4 million, but beat analysts’ average estimate of $609.7 million.

The company’s shares closed down 4 percent at $20.47 on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.