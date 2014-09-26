FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Carlyle's Homair Investissement acquires Homair Vacances parent Iliade
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Carlyle's Homair Investissement acquires Homair Vacances parent Iliade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Homair Vacances SA :

* Said on Thursday that Homair Investissement SAS, controlled by an investment fund advised by the Carlyle Group, has completed the acquisition of all the share capital of Iliade SAS

* Said Iliade SAS, previously controlled by Montefiore Investment and Naxicap Partners, holds 82.93 pct of the shares in Homair Vacances

* Said that following this agreement Homair Investissement has to acquire all Homair Vacances shares and warrants hold by associates of Iliade, representing 7.8 pct of Homair Vacances’ share capital, and all other warrants issued by Homair Vacances

* Said that following this operation, Homair Investissement holds 90.72 pct of share capital in Homair Vacances

* Said the Homair Investissement will launch a public tender offer followed by a squeeze-out for all shares in Homair Vacances, at a price of 8.70 euros per share

Source text: bit.ly/1swKvR8

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.