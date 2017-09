Jan 26 (Reuters) - Homair Vacances SA :

* Simplified tender offer launched on Homair Vacances by Homair Investissement SAS

* Homair Investissement SAS offer on Homair Vacances to last 10 days, offer price is 8.70 euros ($10) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)