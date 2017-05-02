TORONTO/NEW YORK May 2 Buyout firms Apollo
Global Management LLC, Blackstone Group LP and
Centerbridge Partners LP are among potential suitors studying
bids for Canada's biggest alternative mortgage lender, Home
Capital Group Inc, which sought emergency funding last
week, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Brookfield Asset Management and Fairfax Financial
Holdings Ltd are among the other firms interested in
buying Home Capital, the people said, speaking on condition of
anonymity as the discussions are private.
Home Capital, which has a market value of about $350
million, said last week it had hired RBC Capital Markets and BMO
Capital Markets "to advise on further financing and strategic
options" and after securing a high-interest C$2 billion credit
line.
The potential bidders are working with investment banks as
they consider their options and are likely to wait until a
Canadian regulator holds a hearing on Thursday, the people
added. The Ontario Securities Commission has accused Home
Capital of making "materially misleading statements" to
investors and named its current chief financial officer and two
former chief executive officers.
Home Capital and Brookfield declined to comment. Apollo,
Blackstone, Centerbridge and Fairfax did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
(Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and Jessica DiNapoli in New
York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)