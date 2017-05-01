FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
CORRECTED-Home Capital's high-interest accounts balance slumps to C$391 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 4 months ago

CORRECTED-Home Capital's high-interest accounts balance slumps to C$391 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to "last month" from "earlier this month" in paragraph 3)

May 1 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc, Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender, said the balance in its high-interest savings accounts is expected to slump to about C$391 million ($286 million) on Monday, from C$1.4 billion a week ago.

The alternative lender said on Friday that about C$290 million was withdrawn from the company's high-interest savings accounts the previous day, compared to C$472 million on Wednesday.

Home Capital has suffered a crisis of confidence since a securities regulator last month alleged its top executives hid mortgage broker fraud from investors, and has hired bankers to advise on funding and strategic options.

The company, which secured a C$2 billion credit line from Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan on Thursday, said its unit expects to receive an initial draw of C$1 billion from its C$2 billion credit line on Monday.

$1 = 1.3651 Canadian dollars Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.