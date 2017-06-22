June 22 Warren Buffett has again ridden to the
rescue of an embattled company in desperate need of a vote of
confidence.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc's commitment of a C$2
billion (US$1.51 billion) credit facility to Home Capital Group
Inc, Canada's largest nonbank lender, marks the
billionaire's latest effort to shore up a company in dire need
of cash.
"It's a traditional, opportunistic Berkshire transaction,"
said Cathy Seifert, a CFRA Research equity analyst, in an
interview. "For Home Capital, the assumption is that Berkshire
did its due diligence, and came to a conclusion that there was
presumably a franchise and business model worth saving. It
implies a seal of approval."
Home Capital shares soared as much as 18 percent, but was
still more than two-thirds below the 2014 peak.
The investment in Home Capital, which has acknowledged
responsibility for mortgage fraud, also lets Omaha,
Nebraska-based Berkshire deploy a small piece of its recent
$96.5 billion hoard of cash, equivalents and Treasury bills.
"Today's announcement is a modest positive," wrote Meyer
Shields, a Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst. "But it also
reflects how difficult it is for Berkshire to meaningfully use
its cash."
Berkshire also agreed through its Columbia Insurance unit to
buy up to C$400 million (US$302 million) of Home Capital shares
for a 38.4 percent stake, pending shareholder and regulatory
approvals.
The credit line carries an interest rate of at least 9
percent, and Berkshire could collect C$180 million if fully
tapped.
Buffett came to be seen as a lender of last resort during
the global financial crisis.
From 2008 to 2011, Berkshire spent more than $25 billion to
buy high-yielding stocks and bonds in such companies as Bank of
America Corp, Dow Chemical Co, General Electric
Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Harley-Davidson
Inc.
With those investments having passed, the 86-year-old
Buffett has been struggling to generate income in a persistently
low interest rate environment.
"Home Capital's strong assets, its ability to originate and
underwrite well-performing mortgages, and its leading position
in a growing market sector make this a very attractive
investment," Buffett said in a statement.
Berkshire did not respond to a request for further comment.
HOUSING, REPUTATION RISKS
Home Capital has suffered a deposit exodus resembling a bank
run since mid-April, when the Ontario Securities Commission
accused it of deceiving investors.
Last week, the company reached separate settlements with the
regulator and investors over making misleading statements about
its mortgage underwriting.
Berkshire's investment reflects its willingness to commit to
companies whose practices have drawn criticism.
These include Wells Fargo & Co, now embroiled in
scandal for creating unauthorized customer accounts, and
Coca-Cola Co, often faulted for its sugary drinks.
"Reputational risk is why he's getting 9 percent interest"
at Home Capital, said Seifert.
The investment comes after Berkshire withdrew a U.S.
regulatory application in April to boost its Wells Fargo stake
above 10 percent, citing limits on its business ties to the
largest U.S. mortgage lender.
Berkshire has more than 90 units, including manufactured
home company Clayton Homes, ice cream chain Dairy Queen and
HomeServices of America, the second largest U.S. residential
real estate brokerage.
Its foray into Canada comes amid uncertainty about that
country's housing sector. The government has levied a 15 percent
tax on foreign buyers to cool a frothy Toronto-area real estate
market.
Buffett is "not going to stop the credit cycle up there,"
said Marc Cohodes, a short seller betting against Home Capital.
"But it's a bailout by the most renowned investor on the
planet."
