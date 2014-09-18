FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Home Depot says 56 mln card details likely stolen in breach
#Market News
September 18, 2014 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

Home Depot says 56 mln card details likely stolen in breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc said 56 million card details were likely stolen in a data breach between April and September at its stores in the United States and Canada.

Criminals used unique, custom-built malware to evade detection in the breach, the company said.

Home Depot’s payment security systems had been breached and customers’ details who shopped at its stores as far back as April were exposed, the company confirmed last week.

The malware has been eliminated from its U.S. and Canadian networks, the company said.

Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
