Home Depot sued by customer over data breach: court filing
September 9, 2014 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Home Depot sued by customer over data breach: court filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc has been sued over data breach by a customer, saying the company failed to properly safeguard customer data from hackers, a lawsuit filed in a Chicago federal court showed on Tuesday.

Home Depot confirmed on Monday its payment security systems have been breached in an attack that experts fear could rival Target Corp’s massive breach last year.

The retailer said the data theft could impact its customers in stores across the United States and Canada. There was no evidence that online customers were affected or debit personal identification numbers (PINs) were compromised.

Illinois resident Kelsey O‘Brien filed the lawsuit, seeking class-action status, compensatory and punitive damages and credit card monitoring services.

O‘Brien said he used his credit card at Home Depot and had his personal financial information exposed.

Home Depot said it started investigating the data breach last Tuesday, but the investigation will look at data from April.

Two senators asked the federal government to investigate the data breach and five U.S. states launched a probe into the matter on Tuesday as fallout from last week’s attack intensified. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

