REFILE-Home Depot's quarterly sales rise 5.8 pct

(Corrects typo in first paragraph)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc, the world's largest home improvement chain, reported a 5.8 percent rise in quarterly sales on Tuesday as more customers visited its stores in the United States, and said it would repurchase shares worth $15 billion.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company's net earnings rose to $1.74 billion, or $1.44 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, from $1.47 billion, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $22.21 billion from $20.98 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)