3 months ago
Home Depot's quarterly profit jumps 12 pct
May 16, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 3 months ago

Home Depot's quarterly profit jumps 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.

Net income rose to $2.01 billion, or $1.67 per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $1.80 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 5 percent to $23.89 billion.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

