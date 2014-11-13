Britain's B&M in talks to buy 'dozens' of Homebase stores -Sky News

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Discount retailer B&M IPO-BMRL.L is in talks with Home Retail Group, Britain’s biggest household goods retailer, to buy dozens of its Homebase do-it-yourself (DIY) stores, Sky News reported.

A deal has not yet been reached and other retailers have also shown interest to HRG, Sky said.

However, it would be a surprise if B&M did not acquire at least some of these stores, Sky reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

B&M declined to comment.

Last month, Home Retail said it would close about 80 of its 323 stores over the next four years through a combination of lease expirations and property exit deals with other retailers.

Homebase has suffered from an excess of retail space in Britain, the growth of non-traditional competitors such as supermarkets and the rise of a generation less skilled in DIY projects.

Homebase was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)