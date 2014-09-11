Home Retail says "no decision" to divest Homebase

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Argos-owner Home Retail Group said the group had not taken a decision to sell its Homebase D.I.Y chain amid media speculation that the group could sell the division to private equity investors.

“Homebase is good business, and its a business that has performed well during its peak trading (period),” said John Walden, who is reviewing the group’s structure and strategy.

“There has been no decision to divest Homebase from the Home Retail Group. Secondly, there is no sales process going on,” he told reporters on Thursday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)