UK competition watchdog investigates Sainsbury-Home Retail deal

May 27 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said it was launching an inquiry into supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc's 1.4 billion pound ($2 billion) takeover of Home Retail Plc.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday that it was investigating whether the deal could hurt competition in the UK. (bit.ly/1XWfZ0u)

The watchdog said it would announce its decision on the matter by July 25. ($1 = 0.68 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)