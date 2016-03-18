UK's Sainsbury's offers 1.4 bln stg for Argos-owner Home Retail

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Sainsbury‘s, Britain’s second biggest supermarket, on Friday made a formal 1.4 billion pounds ($2.03 billion) offer for Argos owner Home Retail , after a rival suitor withdrew from the process.

Under British takeover rules both Sainsbury’s and the South African company Steinhoff International had until 1700 GMT on Friday to make a firm offer for Home Retail.

Sainsbury’s cash and shares offer values each Home Retail share at 173.2 pence and was on the same terms as an earlier, though not formal, proposal.

Sainsbury’s has not received the Home Retail board’s recommendation of its offer but said it will seek it.

Following due diligence, Sainsbury's now expects a higher level of synergies from the deal -- not less than 160 million pounds in the third full year after completion, compared to earlier guidance of not less than 120 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6903 pounds)