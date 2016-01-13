Sainsbury's says Home Retail "not a must do deal"

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The finance chief of British supermarket Sainsbury’s said its takeover approach for Argos owner Home Retail was not a “must do deal” and it would not over pay.

Last week Sainsbury’s revealed that it had a November bid approach for Home Retail rejected. It is currently considering its next move.

“This is a very strategically compelling opportunity and if done at the right price financially compelling but it’s not a must do deal, it’s not a deal that we have to do,” Chief Financial Officer John Rogers told reporters.

“We’ll look at this in a very financially disciplined way and we won’t over pay for this transaction.”

Sainsbury’s has not disclosed the value of its initial cash and shares approach. Media reports say Sainsbury’s offered about 1.1 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) but that some Home Retail investors want 1.6 billion pounds or 200 pence a share. The stock was trading at 100 pence prior to news of the approach.

Earlier on Wednesday Sainsbury’s reported better than expected Christmas trading.

Under British takeover rules it has until Feb. 2 to make a firm offer for Home Retail or walk away. ($1 = 0.6930 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)