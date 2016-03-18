FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Steinhoff says won't bid for UK's Home Retail
March 18, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

South Africa's Steinhoff says won't bid for UK's Home Retail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - South African group Steinhoff International said on Friday it did not intend to make an offer for Argos owner Home Retail, leaving the way clear for Sainsbury‘s, Britain’s second biggest supermarket to buy the firm.

Under British takeover rules both companies had until 1700 GMT on Friday to make a firm offer for Home Retail.

“Steinhoff now confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for HRG,” it said.

Its statement came shortly after Steinhoff’s French unit Conforama agreed a deal to buy French electricals retailer Darty . (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
