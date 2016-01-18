FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Home Retail confirms Homebase sale to Wesfarmers
January 18, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Home Retail confirms Homebase sale to Wesfarmers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s Home Retail Group confirmed the sale of its Homebase chain to Wesfarmers Ltd on Monday, and said it would return 200 million pounds ($285 million) of the proceeds to shareholders.

The company, which retains its larger Argos business, said last week it was in advanced talks to sell the chain to the Australian company for 340 million pounds.

Wesfarmers said on Monday it would spend another A$500 million (242 million pounds) refurbishing the 265 stores.

Home Retail rejected a separate approach from Sainsbury’s for the whole group in November. The supermarket chain, which was mainly interested in Argos, has until Feb. 2 to make a formal bid.

1 British pound = 2.0702 Australian dollars $1 = 0.7005 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

