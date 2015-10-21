FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Home Retail warns on annual profit
October 21, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Home Retail warns on annual profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Home Retail, Britain’s biggest household goods retailer, warned on its full-year profit outlook on Wednesday, blaming trading uncertainty ahead of Black Friday and increased investment at its Argos chain.

The firm, which also owns Homebase, said it expected full-year underlying profit before tax to be slightly below the bottom end of the current range of market expectations of 115-140 million pounds ($177-$216 million).

Home Retail also reported a pretax profit of 34.1 million pounds for the six months to August 29.

$1 = 0.6482 pounds Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely

