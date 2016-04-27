FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argos-owner Home Retail profit slumps 28 pct
April 27, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Argos-owner Home Retail profit slumps 28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Argos-owner Home Retail , which last month agreed to be taken over by British supermarket Sainsbury‘s, reported a 28 percent fall in annual profit on Wednesday.

The firm said it made an underlying pretax profit of 94.7 million pounds ($138 mln) for the year to Feb. 27, above analysts’ average forecast of 93 million pounds but down from the 132.1 million pounds made in 2014-15.

Group sales fell 1 percent to 5.67 billion pounds. They were flat at Argos and down 3 percent at home improvement retailer Homebase. ($1 = 0.6870 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)

