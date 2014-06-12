FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Home Retail on track to meet year profit forecasts
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 12, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Home Retail on track to meet year profit forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Home Retail, Britain’s biggest household goods retailer, said it was on course to meet annual profit forecasts after posting strong quarterly sales growth at both its Argos and Homebase businesses.

Sales at Argos stores open for more than a year rose 4.9 percent in the 13 weeks to May 31, its fiscal first quarter, led by strong demand for seasonal products and electrical items, and grew 7.9 percent at home improvement chain Homebase, helped by higher sales of big-ticket items like kitchens.

Gross margins were, however, down 25 basis points and 50 basis points at Argos and Homebase respectively.

“We are pleased with this encouraging start to the year, but remain mindful that we will annualise more challenging comparators in both businesses through the remainder of the year,” said Chief Executive John Walden. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.