UPDATE 1-Home Retail cautious on first half prospects at Argos

* FY PBT up 14 pct to 132.1 mln stg

* Sees tough H1 for Argos business

* Guides to flat FY gross margin, costs

* Shares boosted by dividend hike (Writes through, adds comments, shares)

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Home Retail, Britain’s biggest household goods retailer, warned first half sales at Argos would likely decline this year as it works through revamps to the business and battles weaker demand for tablets, consoles and TVs.

The group, which also runs DIY chain Homebase, is transforming its larger, more profitable Argos arm from a catalogue-based retailer into an online business, targeting higher sales from mobiles and tablet PCs and making collections faster and easier.

Home Retail said on Wednesday cost savings and a 1 percent rise in group sales helped underlying pretax profit rise 14 percent to 132.1 million pounds ($203 million) for the year to Feb. 28, slightly ahead of a forecast of 130 million but still less than half of that posted in 2010.

Shares in the firm, buoyed by a 15 percent hike in the full-year dividend to 3.8 pence, were up 2.1 percent at 0839 GMT.

Underlying sales at Argos rose 0.6 percent in the period, having risen strongly in the first six months before suffering a slowdown in the second half as demand for electrical products waned.

Chief Executive John Walden said he expects the sales trend to reverse in its 2015/16 fiscal year as some improvements at Argos complete, strong comparative sales ease off and new digital offers arrive in time for peak trading.

“We have suggested that we may have modest declines year on year in the first half (at Argos)”, Walden told reporters. “A number of things suggest that we ought to be looking for an improved second half versus the first.”

Analysts at Espirito Santo said the cautious noises would likely lead to a reduction at the top end of 2015/16 forecasts.

Walden would not give his outlook for Homebase, where like rivals stores are being closed in response to weaker home-improvement demand. Full-year underlying sales rose 2.3 percent.

Finance chief Richard Ashton said he expected a broadly flat group gross margin for the new financial year and a flat cost base as investment at Argos is offset by savings at Homebase.