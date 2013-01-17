Home Retail lifts profit expectations after Argos sales rise

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Home Retail, Britain’s biggest household goods retailer, raised its full-year profit expectations after posting a 2.7 percent rise in third quarter sales at its Argos business.

The group, which in October unveiled a plan to reposition its Argos operation from a catalogue-led business to a digitally-led business, said on Thursday pretax profit would be 10 million pounds ($15.99 million) ahead of current market consensus of 73 million.

Argos sales at stores open more than a year rose 2.7 percent in the 18 weeks to Jan. 5, ahead of a consensus forecast of a 0.2 percent rise, and a 1.4 percent rise in its second quarter.

Underlying sales in the period at its home improvement retail arm Homebase fell 3.9 percent, worse than an analyst consensus of a 2.1 percent decline.