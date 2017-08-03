UPDATE 1-Home Capital: New mortgage rules could materially affect business

(Adds shares, analyst comment)

TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it expected tougher new rules on mortgage lending proposed by Canada's financial regulator to have a material impact on its business.

Share in Home Capital were down 5.2 percent to C$13.05.

The new so-called "B20" guidelines propose stricter checks on uninsured mortgages, and a clampdown on regulated lenders teaming up with unregulated private lenders to circumvent rules limiting how much they can lend against a property.

"We believe that if B20 is implemented as proposed it could well have a material impact on our business strategy going forward," interim Chief Financial Officer Bob Blowes told analysts on a conference call after the company reported second-quarter losses that were greater than expected.

"The near-to-medium term outlook remains uncertain," said National Bank of Canada analyst Jaeme Gloyn. "We continue to recommend investors await better visibility on Home Capital's performance as well as macro risks." (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jeffrey Benkoe)