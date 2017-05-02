Goldschmidt homers twice, Diamondbacks sink Rockies
DENVER -- Paul Goldschmidt hit two home runs and drove in five runs Friday night for the Diamondbacks, giving Zack Greinke plenty of support in a 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.
TORONTO May 2 Canada's biggest non-bank lender, Home Capital Group Inc, has delayed its first-quarter earnings to after close of market on May 11, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Home Capital, which secured emergency funding last week after investors pulled out nearly three quarters of its deposits, said the delay would give the management time to update events that have occurred since the close of first quarter..
Home Capital was scheduled to release earnings after close of market on Wednesday. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by James Dalgleish)
ST. LOUIS -- Dmitrij Jaskin played his first game of the postseason Friday night when right winger Alexander Steen was scratched with a foot injury.
NEW YORK -- Citi Field is located more than 2,000 miles to the east of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and more than 5,000 feet closer to sea level. But as he managed his 1,000th game with the New York Mets on Friday night, Terry Collins felt like he was back in the 1980s and the city he called his baseball home longest before landing in the Big Apple.