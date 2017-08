TORONTO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group on Wednesday reported a bigger-than expected second-quarter loss but said issues that had raised uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern had been resolved.

Canada's biggest non-bank lender reported a loss of C$1.73 per share in the second quarter. Analysts had expected a loss per share of C$1.14 for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Tom Brown)