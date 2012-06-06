FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Home Depot increases share buyback plan, reaffirms outlook
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Home Depot increases share buyback plan, reaffirms outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Raises share repurchase plan by $500 mln to $4 bln

* Reaffirms FY12 sales and EPS outlook

June 6 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc on Wednesday expanded its share buyback plan for the year by $500 million and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

The largest home improvement chain in the U.S. said it now expects to buy back $4 billion of its shares and that the increase in its share repurchase plan would not have a material impact to earnings per share for 2012.

Home Depot reiterated its full-year outlook for earnings of $2.90 per share on a 4.6 percent rise in revenue.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.92 per share on revenue of $73.98 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Home Depot shares closed at $48.92 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.