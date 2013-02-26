FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Depot CFO says does not expect housing market to fully recover in 2013
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Home Depot CFO says does not expect housing market to fully recover in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc : * CEO: ”an encouraging sign in the fourth quarter was that sales to our pro

customers grew on par with sales to consumers” * CEO company’s dot-com business had a “strong” holiday season * Rpt-home depot ceo: company’s dot-com business had a “strong” holiday

season * CEO on housing market: ”the path to recovery will resemble a gradual thawing

process” * Merchandising chief says average ticket rose 5.6 percent in Q4 * CFO sees the U.S. housing market contributing 100 basis points of same-store

sales rise in 2013 * CFO: ”while recovering, we do not believe the housing market will fully

recover in 2013”

