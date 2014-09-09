FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Depot is sued by a customer over data breach, class action sought
September 9, 2014 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Home Depot is sued by a customer over data breach, class action sought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc : * Is sued by a customer over data breach -- court filing * Lawsuit filed in Chicago federal court accuses Home Depot of failing to

properly safeguard customer data from hackers * Lawsuit seeks class-action status, compensatory and punitive damages, credit

card monitoring services for alleged breach of contract and violations of

Illinois consumer fraud laws * Lawsuit is brought by kelsey o‘brien, an Illinois resident who said he used

his credit card at Home Depot and had his personal financial information

exposed

