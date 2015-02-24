FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Home Depot quarterly profit rises 36 percent
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

Home Depot quarterly profit rises 36 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc, the world’s No.1 home improvement chain, reported a 36 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit and said it would buy back $18 billion of shares.

Home Depot’s net income rose to $1.38 billion, or $1.05 per share, from $1.01 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier as an improving job market encouraged Americans to spend more on renovations.

Net sales rose 8.3 percent to $19.16 billion in the quarter ended Feb. 1. Same-store sales rose 7.9 percent. (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

