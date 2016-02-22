Home improvement retailers' options paint bullish picture

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - This earnings season has not been kind to retail companies so far, but options traders are showing optimism ahead of quarterly results from home improvement retailers Home Depot Inc and Lowe’s Cos Inc .

Home Depot, the world’s biggest home improvement retailer, is scheduled to report results on Tuesday morning and smaller rival Lowe’s is expected to post results on Wednesday.

“While increasing macro concerns have emerged in recent weeks, we maintain a sanguine outlook and expect the same from the companies,” Wedbush Securities analysts said in a note on Monday.

Trading in the options market reflects this optimism.

Home Depot’s call options, usually used for bets the stock will rise, outnumber puts, which are typically used to bet on a decline, by a 1.2-to-1 margin, the highest since May 2014, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

Lowe’s options paint a similarly bullish picture. Headed into earnings, its put-to-call open interest ratio is about the most bullish it has been since September 2013.

On Monday, options on both Home Depot and Lowe’s were busy. For Home Depot, calls betting on the shares rising above $125 by Friday were the most heavily traded weekly contract. The shares were last up 1.5 percent to $123.50.

The options activity is in line with investors’ expectations for these companies to continue attracting consumer spending, said Kevin Kelly, chief investment officer at investment advisory firm Recon Capital Partners in Greenwich, Connecticut.

“The U.S. economy is growing and we have seen a lot of consumers reinvest in their own homes,” he said.

Lower oil prices are also a boost for these companies as money saved at the pump is put to use on big ticket items such as buying cars and home improvements, Kelly said.

The bullish sentiment is at odds with the way shares of big retailers have reacted after recent earnings.

Department store operator Nordstrom Inc shares fell hard last week after it reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit. Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s shares also fell after the company reported a lower quarterly profit and a lackluster sales outlook.

Both Home Depot and Lowe’s are expected to report fourth-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Alan Crosby)