FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's BTG Hotels to acquire economy hotel chain Homeinns for $1.7 bln
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

China's BTG Hotels to acquire economy hotel chain Homeinns for $1.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China’s BTG Hotels Group said it will acquire domestic rival Homeinns Hotel Group for around 11 billion yuan ($1.7 billion), saying that the economy hotel chain will round out its portfolio of brands.

State-owned BTG will pay $35.80 in cash for each American depository share of the company, a 19 percent premium to the last ADS closing price on June 10.

Homeinns’ ADS jumped 7.3 percent to $34.5 after the announcement. The company, which has started trading on the Nasdaq in October 2006, will be delisted.

China’s hotel industry is consolidating amid fierce competition and a slowing economy.

Homeinns, which owns 2,787 outlets under five brands, posted a 57 percent drop in net profit in the first nine months of the year.

BTG Hotels said it will fund the acquisition through a loan facility of up to $1.2 billion from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. ($1 = 6.4179 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.