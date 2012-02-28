FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Home Loan Servicing Solutions prices IPO at $14/shr - underwriter
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 11:40 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Home Loan Servicing Solutions prices IPO at $14/shr - underwriter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Home Loan Servicing Solutions Ltd raised $186.2 million in its initial public offering, pricing its shares at $14 apiece, an underwriter said.

The Cayman Islands-based residential mortgage servicer had planned to sell the shares at $14 to $16 each, according to its latest regulatory filing.

Home Loan Servicing had initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last February to raise up to $316.3 million in its offering.

William Erbey, the company’s founder and chairman of the board, will buy ordinary shares of the company worth $10 million at the offering price in a private placement, the filing showed.

Shares of the company are expected to start trading on Wednesday on the Nasdaq under the symbol “HLSS.”

The company will use a part of the proceeds from the offering to buy initial purchased assets from Ocwen Loan Servicing, a unit of mortgage loan servicer Ocwen Financial Corp .

Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays Capital, Citigroup Global Markets and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as joint book-running managers of the offering.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.