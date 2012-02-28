Thai Home Pro in talks with SCC on possible stake sale

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Home Product Center Pcl said on Tuesday it had been in informal talks with conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl (SCC) about Siam Cement taking a stake in it, but no progress had been made so far.

“There have been unofficial discussions with Siam Cement about the matter for a long period, but no conclusion or progress has been made,” the country’s biggest retailer of building materials told the stock exchange.

Home Pro shares hit a record high of 12.10 baht on Tuesday before ending the morning session at 12.00 baht, up 5.26 percent on the day. The main index was 0.41 percent higher.

Rumours that Siam Cement wanted to buy a stake have circulated since late last year. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)