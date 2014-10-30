FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai retailer Home Product says 2014 sales to exceed target
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 30, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thai retailer Home Product says 2014 sales to exceed target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Home Product Center Pcl

* Says 2014 sales revenue will exceed its target of 15 percent, helped by a pickup in purchasing power after improved economic and political situation, senior vice-president for marketing, Nat Jaritchana, told reporters

* Says aims for 15 percent growth in 2015 when it plans to open eight branches with budget of 300-500 million baht each

* Says plans to open second branch in Malaysia next year after opening of the first in November

* Says go ahead with plan to raise the number of its branches in Thailand to 72 at the end of this year from 70 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
