FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankers prep first ever US home-rental cashflow ABS -sources
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2013 / 5:56 PM / 4 years ago

Bankers prep first ever US home-rental cashflow ABS -sources

Adam Tempkin

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (IFR) - The first-ever bond backed by home-rental cashflows, a US$300 million asset-backed security from private equity giant Blackstone, will begin pre-marketing within the next two weeks, sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The security is expected to have credit ratings from Kroll, Morningstar, and Moody‘s, the sources said.

Lead underwriter Deutsche Bank has worked for nearly a year on developing the transaction with Blackstone, which has already purchased more than US$6 billion in distressed properties across the US.

With a nascent recovery in home prices, REO-to-rental - the renting out of foreclosed single family homes that were purchased at rock bottom prices - has become big business. It has attracted investments from private equity firms, REITs and others over the last two years.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Blackstone was not immediately available to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.