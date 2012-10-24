FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Retail H1 profit down 37 pct, to reposition Argos
October 24, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Home Retail H1 profit down 37 pct, to reposition Argos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Home Retail Group PLC : * Benchmark profit before tax down 37% to £18M * Basic benchmark earnings per share down 44% to 1.4P * Interim dividend of 1.0P (2011: 4.7P) * Argos review identified need to invest to restore Argos to sustainable growth * Argos transformation plan which will reinvent business as a digital retail

leader * To reposition Argos’ channels for a digital future * Argos to provide more product choice, available to customers faster * Argos to develop a customer offer that has universal appeal * Argos to operate a leaner and more flexible cost base * Argos targeting £4.5 billion of sales by FY 2018 * Argos plan results in a total capital investment in Argos of c.£100 million

per annum * Total group capital investment of c.£175 million per annum over the next

three financial years

