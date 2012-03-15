FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sales still tumbling at Home Retail's Argos
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 15, 2012 / 7:20 AM / in 6 years

Sales still tumbling at Home Retail's Argos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Home Retail, Britain’s biggest household goods retailer, said fourth-quarter sales continued to tumble at both its catalogue-based Argos and Homebase do-it-yourself chains as cash-strapped shoppers cut back spending on non-essential goods.

The firm said on Thursday it was on track to meet analysts’ profit expectations for the year ending Feb. 25, which average around 99 million pounds ($155 million), down sharply from the 254 million delivered in the previous financial year.

Sales at Argos stores open over a year dropped 8.5 percent in the 8 weeks to Feb. 25, broadly in line with the third-quarter fall of 8.8 percent and due largely to plunging sales of consumer electronics goods.

The gross profit margin at the chain was flat.

Like-for-like sales at Homebase slumped 6.5 percent following a third-quarter decline of 2.6 percent, while gross margin was up 175 basis points.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.