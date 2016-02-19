FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Steinhoff makes rival bid for Home Retail
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 19, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Steinhoff makes rival bid for Home Retail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - South African furniture company Steinhoff International has made a rival bid to buy Britain’s Home Retail, the owner of the Argos group of catalogue-based stores which earlier this month agreed to be bought by supermarkets group Sainsbury‘s.

Steinhoff, which makes furniture mostly in developing countries and sells it to value-conscious consumers in Europe, said on Friday it had offered Home Retail shareholders around 175 pence per share, comprising cash and certain additional payments.

Home Retail said it was reviewing the proposal and urged its shareholders to take no further action.

It had previously said it was willing to recommend the Sainsbury’s bid of 161.3 pence per Home Retail share, valuing the firm at 1.3 billion pounds. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.