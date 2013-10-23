FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argos owner Home Retail posts 53 pct jump in first half profit
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 23, 2013 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

Argos owner Home Retail posts 53 pct jump in first half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Home Retail Group , the firm behind Argos and DIY chain Homebase, reported a 53 percent jump in first half profit and said it was in good shape as it approached its key Christmas trading period.

The group said on Wednesday benchmark pretax profit for the six months to Aug. 31 had risen to 27.4 million pounds ($44.42 million), slightly ahead of a company compiled consensus forecast of 23.6 million pounds.

Revenue rose 3 percent to 2.6 billion pounds, helped by a strong summer of garden furniture and barbecue sales at Homebase. Like-for-like sales grew 5.9 percent at Homebase, its best performance since its acquisition in 2002, and rose 2.3 percent at its larger Argos business.

After five straight years of profit decline, Home Retail is revamping its Homebase stores and reinventing household goods retailer Argos from a catalogue-led to digitally-led business, targeting a 15 percent rise in sales to 4.5 billion pounds by 2018.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.