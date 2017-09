LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc

* Interim dividend 3.63 penceper share

* H1 revenue 241.7 million stg

* Gross new customers increased to 110k (hy14: 80k)

* Retention rate stable at 82% (hy14: 81%; fy14: 82%)

* Remain confident in meeting our expectations for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)