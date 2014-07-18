BRIEF-Homeserve expects customers numbers of 2 million for 2015

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc

* Business is trading in line with our expectations

* Uk business has made solid progress in first three months of current financial year, with a continued strong retention rate

* International businesses continue to deliver growth in customer numbers and secure affinity partnerships.

* On track to achieve our target of 0.3m gross new customers during fy2015 and expect our customer numbers to be at at least 2 million

* Financial position remains strong with net debt at 30 june 2014 of £48m, compared to £42m at 31 march 2014.