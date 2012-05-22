UPDATE 1-HomeServe to reduce UK arm as FSA launches probe

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - HomeServe said “historical issues” at the British home repair and insurance group would be investigated by regulator the Financial Services Authority (FSA), following an internal probe into possible mis-selling.

HomeServe, which has seen sales and shares slide since October after suspending its UK telesales while it revised sales techniques and marketing material, said the FSA’s investigation would take a number of months to complete.

The group also said on Tuesday that it planned to reduce the size of its core UK business to create “a more sustainable business from which to grow”, while focusing on expanding in its international markets.

HomeServe reported an adjusted pretax profit of 126 million pounds ($199 million) for the year to March 31, in line with analyst forecasts, on revenues up 14 percent to 534.7 million pounds.

Customer numbers across its international business of Spain, France and the U.S. were up 14 percent in total to 2.2 million.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm, which proposed to raise its final dividend by 10 percent to 11.3 pence, closed at 227.4 pence on Monday, down 55 percent on a year ago.