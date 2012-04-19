FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK regulator fines HomeServe for silent calls
#Financials
April 19, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK regulator fines HomeServe for silent calls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* HomeServe fined 750,000 stg for silent and abandoned calls

* Ofcom says no other investigations into HomeServe

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - British home repair and insurance firm HomeServe Plc was on Thursday fined 750,000 pounds ($1.20 million) by regulator Ofcom for making an excessive number of silent and abandoned calls to UK consumers.

HomeServe, which has seen sales and shares slide over an internal probe into mis-selling concerns, exceeded the limit of abandoned calls and specific repeat calls that companies are allowed to make to consumers, Ofcom said in a statement.

An Ofcom spokesperson told Reuters that there are no other investigations into HomeServe underway.

HomeServe said last month that it remained in regular contact with regulatory body the Financial Services Authority concerning the changes it was making to marketing and sales issues but was not under investigation.

Shares in HomeServe were 1.43 percent down at 233.5 pence by 0931 GMT.

